Non-transfer of EOBI to provinces Centre’s unconstitutional measure: Abro

KARACHI: Muhammad Khan Abro, member of the governing body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), which acts as a sister organisation of the provincial government’s labour department, said that the ILO Pakistan has been tirelessly working to promote labor-friendly laws in Pakistan.

He said the PTI’s federal government has been an obstacle in transferring the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), which should have been handed over to the provincial governments under the provincial autonomy stipulated in the 18th Constitutional Amendment but ironically, the institution is still under the dominion of the federal government, which is causing problems for the workers.

He further said the federal government does not want the workers to prosper, adding had it been wishing so, it would have transferred the institution to the provincial governments. He said due to this situation, not only the workers but also the industrialists are facing multiple issues. He said there should be one-window solution to workers’ problems, but the federal government is an obstacle to it.

Muhammad Khan Abro, employee representative of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), further said that if the workers are prosperous, then not only the institutions will develop and get more productivity but it will also lead to increase in exports and this is the reason that the Sindh government wants labour-friendly laws to be implemented at all cost.

He said that the workers cannot prosper without the industrialists and that is why the governing body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) fully protected the interests of both the industrialists and workers, as the prosperity of industrialists is the guarantee of prosperity of the workers.