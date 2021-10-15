JICA Pakistan chief representative calls on Moonis

LAHORE: Japan International Cooperation Agency’s Chief Representative in Pakistan Shigeki Furuta called on Federal Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi here Thursday. In charge of Water Sector JICA Pakistan Office and adviser water resources ministry were also present in the meeting. Moonis thanked JICA and government of Japan for their continuing presence in the overall development of various sectors of Pakistan’s economy including the water and flood control sector.

JICA Pakistan Office chief representative mentioned JICA’s contribution in managing flood issues of Lai Nullah in Rawalpindi, institutional strengthening of relevant departments, provision & installation of state-of-the-art weather surveillance radars in Islamabad and Karachi.