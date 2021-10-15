ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday clubbed National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) petition against PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s bail with other appeals pertaining to Avenfield property reference. The court will take up the case on November 17 for hearing.
A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, heard the case filed by NAB seeking cancellation of bail of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar.
The petition stated that the accused had been misusing the bail facility and involved in hate speeches against NAB. “The accused have been using tactics to delay the case proceeding,” it added.
