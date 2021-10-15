Ex-minister vows to inaugurate Sheikhbadin approach road

LAKKI MARWAT: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Thursday said that he would inaugurate the Sheikhbadin approach road as it was approved due to his efforts.

Addressing a press conference at the Ghaznikhel Rest House here on Thursday, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that the PTI was his first political party and had no differences with the party leadership but some elements had been creating problems due to their personal ends.

Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan and Faisal Inamullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

He said that PTI MNA Ali Amin Gandapur was heard of coming to inaugurate the road but it would be unethical to do so. “One should not do something to earn cheap popularity and that’s what Gandapur is going to do which is not acceptable to the people of Lakki Marwat,” he maintained.

He said that he would bring it into the notice of the district administration to thwart any eventuality on the day of inauguration. He said that he got development schemes worth Rs13 billion approved for the underdeveloped district during his ministership.

He said that work on the Sheikhbadin approach road at the cost of Rs3 billion had been launched, adding that one road 14 kilometers from Lakki side while another of 16 kilometers from Dera Ismail Khan were being constructed. He said that some elements inside the party had been hatching conspiracies against him, adding, he would clear everything to the party chief if ever he met him.

Meanwhile, former Senator and federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan urged the Marwats to recognise the leaders serving them. He turned down the propaganda that Hisham had a tussle with Saifullah brothers.