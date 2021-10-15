US, Eritrea elected to UN Human Rights Council

United Nations, United States: The United States on Thursday was reelected to the UN Human Rights Council three-and-a-half years after its dramatic walkout, while the UN General Assembly also chose Eritrea, often criticised for alleged rights abuses, to take a seat.
All 18 candidate countries were elected for the 18 spots on offer -- they take up their seats on the UN’s top rights body, which is based in Geneva, on January 1.
The United States -- which under previous president Donald Trump quit the council in 2018, accusing it of hypocrisy and obsession with haranguing Israel -- received 168 votes, while Eritrea got 144.
Dubai: Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by fierce fighting in Yemen’s Marib province this year, the...
MOSCOW: The AUKUS, a security partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States, "undoubtedly" undermines...
Paris: A French court on Thursday ordered the government to make up for its failure to meet its own greenhouse gas...
Athens: An upcoming Greek census, the first national population count in a decade, will help clarify how many refugees...
Bali, Indon: Bali reopened to international flights from select countries on Thursday, including China, Japan and...
Prague: Hospitalised Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday summoned parliament to hold its first session after last...