US, Eritrea elected to UN Human Rights Council

October 15, 2021
United Nations, United States: The United States on Thursday was reelected to the UN Human Rights Council three-and-a-half years after its dramatic walkout, while the UN General Assembly also chose Eritrea, often criticised for alleged rights abuses, to take a seat.

All 18 candidate countries were elected for the 18 spots on offer -- they take up their seats on the UN’s top rights body, which is based in Geneva, on January 1.

The United States -- which under previous president Donald Trump quit the council in 2018, accusing it of hypocrisy and obsession with haranguing Israel -- received 168 votes, while Eritrea got 144.

