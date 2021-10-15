Revolutionary steps to facilitate investors: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps to facilitate investors. The timely start-up policy of issuance the NOCs for new businesses will prove to be the biggest facility for investors.

The investors will get all NOCs from a primary agency. Under the policy, the timing of issuance of NOCs will be determined by the nature of the business or industry. Low risk businesses will be able to get all the NOCs within seven days while those with average risk would be able to get all the NOCs within 10 days. The rules and conditions for issuing NOCs in various departments are also being reviewed, he said while addressing the inaugural function of the Investment Facilitation Cell organised by the Punjab government here Thursday.

He said getting a NOC was always a serious problem for the investors from the day first. However, the present government is providing all possible facilities to investors for economic growth and prosperity in the country. The new industrial zones are being set up in the province. The Punjab government is paying special attention to the manufacturing sector to reduce dependence on imports. Material testing laboratories are being set up in the province to eliminate dependence on foreign countries, he added. The finance minister said the present government was introducing reforms in the field of industry and business which have not been introduced in the last 70 years. The event was attended by provincial ministers, cabinet members and senior bureaucrats, as well as local and foreign investors and representatives of the chambers of commerce and industries.

country’s growth: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has urged the people to work together for the development and prosperity of the country irrespective of their colour, race and religion; he was addressing a conference on ‘Interfaith Harmony, Peace Building & Human Rights’ at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday. The conference was organised by the Punjab University Department of Social Work in collaboration with the Punjab Govt and Human Friends Organisation.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Registrar Dr Khalid, Dean Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Dr Umbreen Javed, Chairperson Department of Social Work Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan, ex-Parliamentarian Samia Raheel Qazi, Sajid Christopher, religious scholars, officials of various NGOs and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

In this address, Ejaz Alam Augustine said that peace was the need of every religion, class and sect. He said that setting ablaze any place of worship including temples, mosques and churches brings Pakistan into disrepute in the world.