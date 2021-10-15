 
Friday October 15, 2021
Tree planting

Lahore
October 15, 2021

LAHORE : A tree planting ceremony was held on main GT Road greenbelts for the beautification of Shahdara under the Clean and Green Lahore campaign. The chief minister’s Adviser Asif Mehmood, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani and DG planted trees here Thursday. The CM’s adviser while talking to media said the Punjab government was working hard to eradicate air pollution and establish a healthy society.

