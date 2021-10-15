Nine STZs to be set up in Punjab

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Aslam Iqbal has announced that the Punjab government will set up nine special technology zones (STZs) in the province. The first state-of-the-art technology zone will be established at Tevta secretariat.

The minister made this announcement addressing the inaugural ceremony of “chief minister’s investment facilitation centre” at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday. The chief minister was the chief guest in the ceremony. Provincial Ministers, assembly members, Chinese and Pakistanis investors attended the event. Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab would be the first province of Pakistan to set up technology zones and these zones would be set up in nine divisions of the province.