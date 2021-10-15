Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs begins

LAHORE : The celebrations of 398th two-day annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir began on Thursday. Provincial Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Pir Syed Saeedul Hasan Shah inaugurated the event by laying floral wreath on his mausoleum.

Auqaf department has made special arrangements for facilitating the pilgrims coming to the shrine from different parts of the country. The department has allocated Rs612,000 for distribution of langar (free food) among the devotees and provision of other facilities.

The festivities included performances by noted Qawwals and Naat Khwans. Foolproof security arrangements have been made for visitors with the deployment of police personnel, and walkthrough gate, close circuit cameras and LCDs have also been installed.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hasan Shah said the norms and style of society developed by Sufis and saints in the region carried human dignity and respect for humanity as its paramount features. Caretaker of the shrine Pir Anwarul Hassan Gillani, advocate of the Supreme Court, also laid the traditional wreath at the shrine.