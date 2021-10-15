Rs2b provided to initiate Recharge Pakistan project

Islamabad : The federal government has provided Rs2 billion to initiate the ‘Recharge Pakistan' project at three sites to store floodwater at wetland sites.

According to the details, the project would be launched at Manchar Lake, Dera Ismail Khan, and Taunsa and the climate change ministry would coordinate with the provincial authorities to carry out the necessary work till next summer season.

A high official of the climate change ministry told this correspondent that an international organization submitted a report that stated that Pakistan stores only 9 percent of floods water and the remaining amount goes down to the Arabian Sea.

He said “The report pointed out that the melting of glaciers starts in the northern region and monsoon arrives from the southern region. All this happens within 100 days so the flow of water can be turned towards the natural lakes that are part of the wetland sites.” The official said the natural lakes linked with wetlands can provide enough storage capacity and considerably ensure the availability of water throughout the year.

He said there are one million tubewells in Pakistan due to which the level of underground water has reduced in the last few decades, adding “The plan will also help recharge aquafer and raise the level of underground water. The whole country will benefit from this plan that will greatly help address the issue of water shortage.” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the government is finding out nature-based solutions to the issue of water storage in the country.