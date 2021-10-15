HSSC result announced

Sargodha : The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sargodha Thursday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (FA/FSc) Annual Examination 2021.
According to the results, 57,418 candidates took part in the annual examination and 55,974 passed the examinations under the government policy of COVID-19.
The success rate was 97.49%.
Chairperson of BISE Sargodha Dr Kausar Raees formally announced the result in a ceremony in which Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad Hussain Luck were also present.
