Top Pak players competing in two events in Houston

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top ranked squash players are playing two high-prize events in Houston, United States, this month.

The $10,000 Novum Energy Texas Open is to be held from October 20-24 and the $20,000 HSC Open is scheduled from October 27-31.

Asim Khan, Nasir Iqbal, Israr Ahmed, Farhan Zaman, Ahsan Ayaz, and Abdul Malik are participating in these events. Huzaifa Ibrahim has got a wildcard for HSC Open.

Meanwhile, Rafi Khan is playing the $10,000 Oxford Properties Canadian Senior Championships that is to be held in Canada from October 20-24.