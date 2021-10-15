Gold rates up Rs2,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold price in local market gained Rs2,300 to close at Rs119,000/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), precious metal closed the day at Rs119,000/tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs1,972 to Rs102,023. In international market, gold rates increased by $29 to $1,800/ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs30 to Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also increased by Rs25.73 to Rs1,226.

Local jewelers claimed that prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.