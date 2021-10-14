Twin cities log three more deaths, 59 cases

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 2120 while another 59 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities that has taken tally to 142,040.

Two deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 935 while the death of one patient from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll from the district to 1185.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as the lowest in ICT since the beginning of the fourth wave of the outbreak while in Rawalpindi, it has turned out to be 1.49 per cent in the last 24 hours.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 against a total of 4,134 tests run in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent that is the lowest during the fourth wave of the outbreak.

It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 1.49 per cent in the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours after confirmation of 23 cases against 1,542 tests.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that a total of 106241 patients have so far been reported from ICT of which 103,520 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has reduced to 1,786 on Wednesday after the recovery of 236 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 35,799 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district after confirmation of 19 patients belonging to the district in the last 24 hours of which 34,326 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 288 on Wednesday of which 25 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 263 patients were in home isolation.