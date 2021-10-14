Absentee medics face crackdown

Islamabad: The ministry of national health services has promised punitive action against the doctors absenting themselves from government hospitals in Islamabad Capital Territory.

"We will ensure the availability of senior doctors in hospitals during duty hours and will act against absentees," additional secretary of the health ministry Nabeel Awan told the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services here.

During the meeting chaired by Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, the committee discussed the future plans of National Institute of Rehabilitation and Management, and asked questions about patient care.

It also sought details of the company engaged by the PMC to hold the MDCAT.

Executive Director of NIRM Dr Shabana Saleem said the institute was a 160-bedded facility and made artificial limbs and offered other services like speech therapy to visitors.

She added the NIRM extended free services to patients with the support of international organisations and Pakistan Baitul Mal.

Dr Shabana said steps were being taken to improve services at the institute.

She said the NIRM didn't have the neurology department, which was direly needed.

The NIRM ED said the main focus of the institute was on the rehabilitation of patients needing plastic surgery, and ENT and orthopaedic facilities.

Nabeel Awan of the NHS ministry promised the early functioning of all non-functional MRI machines in hospitals and said medical devices and machinery would be purchased.

He added the ministry was ensuring the best possible patient care in hospitals.

The official said the MDCAT test was a computer-based test and the Pakistan Medical Commission tried to ensure transparency in the system.

He said the MDCAT was re-assessed by the third party, Quaid-e-Azam University, on the complaints of students.