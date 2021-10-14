Replies sought on plea against NAB Ordinance

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the federal government and other respondents on a petition challenging the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 that paved the way for incumbent chairman NAB justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to continue on the post till the appointment of the successor.

A division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi was hearing the petition filed by Saeed Zafar, a lawyer. In his initial arguments, the petitioner stated that the government promulgated the ordinance only to benefit the sitting chairman of the NAB. He said a person-specific law had no value in the eye of law.

The petitioner argued that the issuance of the ordinance in the presence of the parliament was a violation of the Constitution. He asked the court to set aside the newly promulgated ordinance for being unconstitutional. As interim relief, the petitioner also urged the court to suspend the operations of the ordinance till a final decision of the petition. After hearing the arguments, the bench issued notices to the respondents for their replies by November 19.