Voters’ needs

Newspost
October 14, 2021

Senior citizens are taxed a hefty amount of 15 percent to 30 percent on profits earned on various saving certificates. The PTI should exempt senior citizens from paying taxes in such schemes.

It should be as considerate to local senior citizen voters as they are to overseas Pakistani citizen voter. There should be no discrimination. By ignoring local senior citizens, the PTI may lose its voters.

Ahmed Nawaz

Islamabad

