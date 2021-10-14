2.4kg heroin seized from Dubai-bound passenger

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed that it foiled a smuggling bid and seized drugs worth millions of rupees.
According to the ANF spokesperson, the drugs were being smuggled to Dubai and a suspect was also taken into the custody as the smuggling bid was foiled.
The spokesperson said a passenger was trying to smuggle 2,400 grammes of heroin concealed in shoes to Dubai from the Jinnah International Airport.
A case has been registered against the passenger, Sajjad Hussain.
The ANF said that the seized heroin was worth Rs24 million in the international market.
Further investigations are under way.
