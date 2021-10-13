School teachers arrested for serial rape, making video viral

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have arrested the main accused of a rape case, after one of the victims of serial-rape at a private school registered her complaint over blackmailing and harassment in Sukkur.

Reports said a man had complained at the Baiji Police Station of Sukkur that his daughter had allegedly been raped by private school teachers, including Munir Arain and Yasir Arain.

He maintained that the accused allegedly assaulted his daughter and made viral a video at social media platforms to blackmail her. The victim had revealed that the accused were involved in serial-rape with the school students and after recording their videos, they also blackmailed them.

The police, after registering the case, had shifted the girl to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the preliminary report had confirmed that the victim was raped. The police confirmed that the accused Yasir Arain and Inayat Arain were already in police custody.