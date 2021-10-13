PM, Sindh governor discuss measures to celebrate 12 Rabiul Awwal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and discussed in detail various measures to celebrate the 12 Rabiul Awwal in a befitting manner.

The Sindh governor informed the prime minister about holding of a conference in connection with the day. Prominent religious scholars would attend the conference, he said.

The Sindh governor requested the prime minister to address the conference which was accepted by him. The prime minister will attend the conference through video conferencing.

The date of the conference will be announced soon. The prime minister instructed that functions should be held across the Sindh province to highlight the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) during the first phase of the month of Rabiul Awwal.