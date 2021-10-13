Formed govt in Punjab on Imran’s direction: JKT

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Tuesday said he had worked hard to form the PTI government in the Punjab province on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction.

Addressing a corner meeting here, Tareen said Imran Khan had sent him a message that the government in the federation would be of no use if the PTI failed to form its government in the Punjab, adding that due to hard work they formed government in the Punjab despite less seats than the PMLN. Tareen said he would neither quit politics nor part ways with the party despite conspiracies to separate him from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tareen said he worked hard day and night in the ruling PTI for eight years because Imran Khan was different from other politicians, reports local media.

“Six months before the election, I was disqualified with a wrong and futile decision, yet I did not leave Imran Khan. My son and I decided we will neither quit politics nor part ways with the PTI during my two weeks visit abroad,” he said and added that he will continue to work hard. Tareen further said he was separated from the PM under a conspiracy but it was no issue for him.

On Monday, the senior PTI leader had asked his party’s government to forget everything else and control inflation. He said inflation was controlled by applying the theory of supply and demand.

“Had decisions regarding imports been made on time, the issues of wheat, sugar and other commodities wouldn’t have been there,” said Tareen.