Tank police recover three kidnapped youths

TANK: The Tank Police in a successful operation on Tuesday recovered three youths who had been kidnapped from the Manzai area, an official said.

Mubarak Shah, son of Haji Gulab, Abdullah, son of Mir Sahib Jan, and Hikmatullah, son of Mohammad Amin, were kidnapped on Monday from the Manzai area in Tank.

After registration of the first information report, Tank District Police Chief Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada formed a special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Inam Khan Gandapur.

The team launched an operation that continued at night. The three kidnapped persons were recovered safe and sound.

One alleged kidnapper, Gul Zar Alam, was arrested along with a Kalashnikov while the rest of the kidnappers escaped to nearby forests.

Elders and residents of the Manzai area came to the DPO office and thanked the Tank police for recovering the hostages.

Cash prizes were announced and commendation certificates awarded to the cops who had taken part in this successful operation.