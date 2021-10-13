Hurricane Pamela advances on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Mexico City: Hurricane Pamela on Tuesday advanced towards Mexico’s Pacific coast, strengthening as it closed in on land and posing the risk of life-threatening storm surges.
“Pamela is forecast to be near major hurricane intensity when it reaches the west-central coast of Mexico on Wednesday morning,” the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Moscow: Tuesday talks in Moscow between Russian and US officials to resolve a diplomatic standoff ended without any...
London: Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Tuesday released her first children’s Christmas book, inspired by lockdown...
Tripoli: Fifteen migrants drowned after two boats capsized off Libya in the latest “tragic loss of life” on the...
Washington: Texas’ Republican governor Gregg Abbott on Tuesday announced he was banning Covid-19 vaccine mandates...
Sydney: Two teenagers were charged on Tuesday over an alleged attack that left 14 kangaroos dead on Australia’s east...
Tokyo: Japan’s ruling conservatives unveiled their campaign platform on Tuesday, saying they would aim to boost...