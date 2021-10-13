 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Hurricane Pamela advances on Mexico’s Pacific coast

World
AFP
October 13, 2021

Mexico City: Hurricane Pamela on Tuesday advanced towards Mexico’s Pacific coast, strengthening as it closed in on land and posing the risk of life-threatening storm surges.

“Pamela is forecast to be near major hurricane intensity when it reaches the west-central coast of Mexico on Wednesday morning,” the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

