Stocks sink to six-month low

KARACHI: Stocks on Monday went into a tailspin hitting a six-month low after massive foreign exits with investors on tenterhooks over soaring energy and power prices seen fanning inflationary fires down the line, traders said.
ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the order passed by Lahore High Court ...
ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, has been blessed with a...
LODHRAN: Estranged PTI leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen, on Monday, criticised the federal government and said that it...
DOHA/ISLAMABAD: The US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an...
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre has issued guidelines for holding Milad and Seerat-un-Nabi ...
LAHORE: On the orders of the Punjab Information Commission , the IT University Lahore has displayed the results of all...