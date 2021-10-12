Stocks sink to six-month low

 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Top Story
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2021
KARACHI: Stocks on Monday went into a tailspin hitting a six-month low after massive foreign exits with investors on tenterhooks over soaring energy and power prices seen fanning inflationary fires down the line, traders said.

