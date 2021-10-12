Alleged kidnapper of five kids remanded for three days

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded a suspect in the custody of police for three days for interrogation in a case pertaining to the alleged kidnapping of five children in a rickshaw.

The investigating officer of the case presented the suspect, identified as Fahim, in the court of District West JM Suhail Naeem Gaddi, seeking his physical remand for questioning. The IO presented the FIR in the court, saying that the suspect was apprehended while he was taking five children in a rickshaw towards Khyber Chowk in Ittehad Town allegedly to kidnap them. He added that the suspect had picked up the children from their madrasa in Naval Colony and had hired a rickshaw to transport them. He said that all the children belonged to the same family.

The officer said that the rickshaw driver had become suspicious because the suspect frequently changed the dropping point, following which the driver phoned the police and informed them about the alleged kidnapping attempt.

Later, the police arrived on the scene and took everyone in custody. The children told the police that the suspect had promised to buy them bicycles, and so he was taking them somewhere for the purpose. The IO said that during the initial interrogation, the suspect had admitted that he wanted to kidnap the children for sexual abuse, and that he had two rickshaws to transport them and cover his tracks.

He requested the court to grant him custody of the suspect for two weeks to interrogate him and to complete the investigation. The JM, however, allowed the police to keep the suspect for only three days, and sought a progress report from the officer on the next date of hearing.