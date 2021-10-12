Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary arrangements

LAHORE:A meeting held at the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was chaired by Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmed in connection with birthday’s celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Devji, here on Monday.

Secretary board Hamid Masood Gondal, Pardhan Committee Amir Singh, Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem, CEO Kartarpur Muhammad Latif, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal, spokesman Amir Hashmi and officers of foreign affairs, police, rangers and DCOs of different districts.

Imran Gondal gave a briefing on Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations. On November 17, around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims will reach Pakistan through Wagha border. Sikhs from all over the world will attend Baba Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations. The main function will be held on November 19 at Nankana Sahib.