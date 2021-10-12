Housing horrors

Housing ownership not only relieves anxiety, it promotes citizen’s participation in the development of society as well as social cohesion as the occupants feel emotional and social attachment. This has driven the demand for housing to unprecedented levels, not only as a shelter, but also a roaring business.
The government should check into the irregularities occurring in the estate industry which can lead to negative and potentially dangerous consequences. Considering the huge unmet housing demand of Pakistan, the real-estate market has been overtaken by uneducated agents and dealers who don’t have the necessary skills to guide people further, and in most cases leads to cases of frauds. Wisely conceived, mandatory requirements can serve public- and private-sector interests well, and will develop the confidence of people, especially overseas Pakistanis to invest their hard-earned money in this sector without having any fear of scam.
Muhammad Sagheer
Islamabad
