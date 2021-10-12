A country’s tragedy

The US is not the only reason for the failure of the Afghanistan government and the Afghan National Army. There are many other factors which have led the country into its current situation. First, the long-term military interference and influence of international states and non-state actors in the country’s domestic and regional matters. The use of force was never the solution to Afghanistan’s national issues. Second, the poor leadership and corrupt governments provoked more terrorism and political instability, paving the way for the Taliban to take control of Kabul. Last, the present political instability has worsened the situation and most of the people are trying to leave the country.

Various researchers, analysts and writers are discussing the Afghanistan situation. However, they should not merely talk about the issue, but also take steps to remedy it. This is the right time for the international community to step in and start negotiations with the Taliban for cooperation. Especially, the regional powers should ensure the formation of an effective government political setup. Currently, along with Pakistan, China and Russia are playing a key role in the economic, social and political development of Afghanistan. World leaders should play their respective roles in order to enhance and maintain trade and collaboration with Afghanistan.

Usama Mughal

Kashmore