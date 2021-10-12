The deplorable route

 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021

Kalama Road in Swat is in deplorable condition. It has numerous potholes and stones scattered around which are a great hazard and an impediment for smooth traffic flow. The road has been in the same condition for the last three years. This negates the claims of the government to provide the best facilities like comfortable and reliable road link.

The valley is the hub of tourism and is fetching huge amounts of foreign currency. The government should reconstruct the road to provide a comfortable passage to locals and tourists.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

