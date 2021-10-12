Lawful alternates

Laws are made after proper deliberations in the two houses of parliament. They are made to make sure that justice is served and a clear path is defined. Presently, we are facing the problem of replacement of the chairman of NAB. While the prime minister’s concern – that the opposition leader’s involvement in the NAB cases will lead to a conflict of interest – may be valid to an extent, changing the law is no remedy. This is tantamount to changing the law for ‘expediency’, which is not a good practice.
Shall we do so always when such a situation arises? Maybe, the opposition can be asked to propose another name for the post, or some other solution could be found rather than amending the law.
Shahabuddin Khan
Illinois, USA
