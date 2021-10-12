Un-policed traffic

One almost never sees the Islamabad traffic police controlling traffic in cooperative housing societies. There is no one who checks drivers’ licences or gives out challans to traffic violators. Most of the residents are from the salaried class, so their tax is already deducted before they receive their salaries. They pay token tax on their vehicles, besides paying taxes on the fuel they purchase.
With no traffic police in these housing societies, one has to be careful that one is not hit by a careless driver. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter and come up with a solution that is fair to residents.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
Housing ownership not only relieves anxiety, it promotes citizen’s participation in the development of society as...
The US is not the only reason for the failure of the Afghanistan government and the Afghan National Army. There are...
Kalama Road in Swat is in deplorable condition. It has numerous potholes and stones scattered around which are a great...
Laws are made after proper deliberations in the two houses of parliament. They are made to make sure that justice is...
This refers to the editorial ‘Death of an icon’ . The editorial highlights the achievements of Dr A Q Khan...
Unfortunately, Larkana has become completely lawless. Armed robberies and car snatchings in broad day light have...