Un-policed traffic

One almost never sees the Islamabad traffic police controlling traffic in cooperative housing societies. There is no one who checks drivers’ licences or gives out challans to traffic violators. Most of the residents are from the salaried class, so their tax is already deducted before they receive their salaries. They pay token tax on their vehicles, besides paying taxes on the fuel they purchase.

With no traffic police in these housing societies, one has to be careful that one is not hit by a careless driver. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter and come up with a solution that is fair to residents.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad