In memoriam

This refers to the editorial ‘Death of an icon’ (October 11). The editorial highlights the achievements of Dr A Q Khan specially in making Pakistan the first Muslim country with nuclear weapons. It is unfortunate that after 2004 he was embroiled in controversy, which led to his house arrest. His achievements too were overshadowed by this.

It is because of his contributions that we are safe in this nuclear world. Pakistan can never forget his services. The government should honour him by naming any prestigious institution after him.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

*****

The whole nation is deeply saddened by the demise of Dr A Q Khan. Pakistan has lost a national icon who served the country with great dedication. The nation will forever honour his services, as he played an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

The Pakistan Post should issue a commemorative postage stamp in his honour.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi