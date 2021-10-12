Unfortunately, Larkana has become completely lawless. Armed robberies and car snatchings in broad day light have become the order of the day. It seems that the police are unable to control powerful thugs and thieves and drug cartels in the district.
How did the city that was once the safest in the province become so dangerous?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
