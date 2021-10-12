 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Lost city

Newspost
October 12, 2021

Unfortunately, Larkana has become completely lawless. Armed robberies and car snatchings in broad day light have become the order of the day. It seems that the police are unable to control powerful thugs and thieves and drug cartels in the district.

How did the city that was once the safest in the province become so dangerous?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

More From Newspost
  • Housing horrors

    Housing ownership not only relieves anxiety, it promotes citizen’s participation in the development of society as...

  • A country’s tragedy

    The US is not the only reason for the failure of the Afghanistan government and the Afghan National Army. There are...

  • The deplorable route

    Kalama Road in Swat is in deplorable condition. It has numerous potholes and stones scattered around which are a great...

  • Lawful alternates

    Laws are made after proper deliberations in the two houses of parliament. They are made to make sure that justice is...

  • Un-policed traffic

    One almost never sees the Islamabad traffic police controlling traffic in cooperative housing societies. There is no...

  • In memoriam

    This refers to the editorial ‘Death of an icon’ . The editorial highlights the achievements of Dr A Q Khan...

More From Latest