Awareness about fashion industry impact on environ

LAHORE:Centre for Learning and Cultural Development, Kinnaird College for Women, in collaboration with youth-led organisation Youth Revolution Clan and Rouge London is taking an initiative aimed at creating awareness of the environmental impact of the fashion industry and encouraging people to be more conscious consumers.

For the first time this year the organisers and their collaborators are working through a series of events to engage and educate the local community about responsible ways to update their wardrobes and creating unique timeless style with secondhand and sustainable fashion. Kinnaird Fashion Show took place in parallel to UN General Assembly when the world leaders are discussing how to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda by 2030.

UN Youth Advocate Rizwan Anwar said the aim of the Fashion Walk Advocacy of UN SDGs was to activate young people to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also referred to as the Global Goals and Agenda 2030. Activating the youth will happen in three stages: awareness, understanding and action.

Kinnaird College for Women Principal Dr Rukhsana David and Director of Kinnaird CLCD Ms Maha Jamil also participated in the UN SDGs Advocacy with SDGs Fashion Walk. Actions that tackle climate change and create a better world for all can start with one’s choice of what to wear every day.