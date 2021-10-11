‘Patch work of Mauripur Road, ICI Bridge in full swing’

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is carrying out road maintenance work of Mauripur Road and the ICI Bridge from Tower, according to the city’s administrator.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, said that the patch work of Mauripur Road and the ICI Bridge from Tower is in full swing.
“Works are being done on the city’s roads till late at night,” the administrator expressed these views while visiting Mauripur Road and the ICI Bridge from Tower on Saturday. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government is on a mission of party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and development works and road carpeting in all the areas of the city will be completed soon. He added that development in these areas would also help increase business activities as well as improve the basic infrastructure in all the areas of the city.
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has directed a Chinese company responsible for lifting and disposing of...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Karachi Development Authority director general to submit a report after...
Participants at a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Karachi chapter on Sunday denounced the ouster of the...
Five people were injured in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday. Two people were shot and...
Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that like the last year, due precautions will be observed...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leaders, party workers and scores of people from all walks of life on Sunday offered funeral...