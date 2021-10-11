‘Patch work of Mauripur Road, ICI Bridge in full swing’

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is carrying out road maintenance work of Mauripur Road and the ICI Bridge from Tower, according to the city’s administrator.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, said that the patch work of Mauripur Road and the ICI Bridge from Tower is in full swing.

“Works are being done on the city’s roads till late at night,” the administrator expressed these views while visiting Mauripur Road and the ICI Bridge from Tower on Saturday. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government is on a mission of party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and development works and road carpeting in all the areas of the city will be completed soon. He added that development in these areas would also help increase business activities as well as improve the basic infrastructure in all the areas of the city.