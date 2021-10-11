KP Governor condoles death of Dr AQ Khan

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.
Governor Shah Farman paid tribute to the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that he will be remembered with golden words. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman on Sunday condemned the flawed policies...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the prevailing inflation was the result of the...
PESHAWAR: A noted medical consultant, Prof Dr Nurul Iman, was elected as chairman of the Board of Governors of Qazi...
PESHAWAR: There seems no end to the sufferings of the owners of private medical colleges as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
KHAR: A police constable sustained injuries when unknown miscreants opened fire on the police post in Haji Lawang area...
PESHAWAR: The Pensioners Association, State Bank of Pakistan, has demanded a 20 per cent increase in the pension of...