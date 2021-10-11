 
Monday October 11, 2021
KP Governor condoles death of Dr AQ Khan

Peshawar
APP
October 11, 2021

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Governor Shah Farman paid tribute to the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that he will be remembered with golden words. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

