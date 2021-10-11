SBP retired employees seek pension raise

PESHAWAR: The Pensioners Association, State Bank of Pakistan, has demanded a 20 per cent increase in the pension of all retired employees.

Talking to reporters after a convention of the retired employees here on Sunday, the association’s general secretary Javed Akhtar asked the minister for finance and the SBP governor to solve their genuine problems and end the unrest they were facing.

He said the retired employees had served the bank for years and the only source of their income was their pension.

The existing pension, he said, was not sufficient to meet requirements and hence needed to be raised by 20 per cent.

Javed Akhtar said the price hike of the items of daily use had made life miserable for the people but the rulers were making tall claims to the contrary. He asked the government to take serious steps for solving the problems of the retired government employees.