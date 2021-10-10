PMA holds passing-out parade

RAWALPINDI: The passing-out parade of cadets of 144th Long Course, 63rd Integrated Course, 33rd Technical Graduate Course, 3rd Basic Military Training Course and 18th Lady Cadets Course was held on Saturday at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul.

Cadets from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out cadets. General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Royal Saudi Armed Forces, was the chief guest on the occasion. He reviewed the parade and gave away awards to the cadets.

Battalion Senior Under Officer Usman Anwar, who hails from Nushki, Balochistan, won the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’. “I achieved this success due to the prayers of my parents, hard work and efforts of the faculty members and instructors,” he said. He pledged to serve the country till his last breath. President’s Gold Medal went to Battalion Senior Under Officer Hamza Nazir who hails from Jhelum.

Moreover, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Senior Under Officer Wanasingle Arachchige Shanuka Mihirange Pieris from Sri Lanka, Commandant’s Medal was awarded to Junior Under Officer Rafid Abdullah Q Al-Junaid from Saudi Arabia and Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Waqar Muhammad from 33rd Technical Graduate Course and Course Under Officer Hassan Abrar from 63rd Integrated Course, while Commandant’s Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Hina Bokhari from 3rd Basic Military Training Course and Course Under Officer Hoor Fatima from 18th Lady Cadets Course.

Addressing the parade, Saudi Chief of General Staff, General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents on the successful completion of training and commissioning into service. He praised the Pakistan Army for its professional excellence that testifies the high standards of training being imparted at the PMA, the premier training institution.