Self-reliance policy must be adopted

LAHORE : Working class has urged the Prime Minister not to raise the prices of electricity, instead reduce the cost of generation of Private Independent Power Houses and control theft of electricity.

They said in this way, revenue of the distribution companies could be raised and debt servicing could be reduced.

They demanded implementation of minimum wage, safe and healthy working conditions at work places, social security, respect of fundamental rights of freedom of association and collective bargaining of the workers. They called for an end to child and bonded labour, discrimination and violence against women, to regularise services of labour working on contract and daily wage.

In a large meeting of trade union representatives and workers held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (regd) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall in Lahore Saturday, General Secretary of the Confederation Khurshid Ahmad urged the Prime Minister and all political parties to adopt self-reliance policy to tackle abject poverty, aggravating unemployment and widening irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society on war footing.