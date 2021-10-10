Roll number slips of PU LLB exams uploaded

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the candidates of LLB (3-years) and (5-years) annual examinations 2021.

The candidates from PU Law College have been advised to download their Roll Number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk. While the other candidates can collect their roll number slips from their respective colleges. The exams are commencing from October 15, 2021.