Making Pakistan polio-free top priority, says commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Saturday visited the Gujro Polio Task Force Centre in Gujro, Union Council-4.

The commissioner said that he he wanted to play his role to eradicate the poliovirus from the city, making Pakistan polio-free would be his top priority. He appreciated the efforts being made by the Emergency Operation Centre and the members of the Gujro Polio Task.

Deputy Commissioner of the District East Asif Jan Siddiqui, who is also a member of the Gujro Task Force for Polio eradication, doctors of the emergency polio centre and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that he would put all his efforts to eradicate the virus from Karachi as this was not only his duty as an official but also a moral obligation to make polio-free Pakistan. He directed the officials to finalise arrangement for the next anti-polio campaign in the city and hold a meeting of the polio task force.

In the next meeting of polio task force officials of the Sindh Emergency Operation Centre, the World Health Organisation, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, all district health officers and experts and other international partners would be invited.