Green leader: ‘Long way’ to go in talks to form German govt

BERLIN: A Greens leader says the multiparty talks on forming a new German government have “a long way to go” and will have to bridge significant policy differences.
The centre-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats held their first round of talks Thursday on a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, the alliance would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc into opposition after her 16 years leading Europe's biggest economy.
More discussions are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. But the process of putting together a new government can take weeks or months in Germany, and Merkel and her government will stay in a caretaker role in the meantime.
“We have a long way to go, and it will get very arduous," Robert Habeck, one of the Greens' two leaders, told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview broadcast Saturday. “The public will see that there are some conflicts between the possible coalition partners.”
Habeck identified finance as a particularly difficult issue in the talks — including how to fund investments in fighting climate change and approaches for dealing with the debt that European Union countries have run up during the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent decades, the Free Democrats have mostly allied with the Union, while the Greens traditionally lean left. A three-way alliance with the Social Democrats has been tried successfully in Germany at the state level, but not yet in a national government.
If the negotiations result in a coalition, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz — the vice chancellor in Merkel's outgoing government — would become Germany's new leader.
BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping said on Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be...
PARIS: Cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic,...
MANILA: Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Saturday said her Nobel Peace Prize was for "all journalists...
LONDON: A children’s march to Buckingham Palace in central London on Saturday called for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth...
PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis won a general election on Saturday but will struggle to put together a...
BEIRUT: An Israeli missile strike on an airbase in central Syria has killed two Damascus-allied foreign fighters and...