Japan offers help after Balochistan earthquake

ISLAMABAD: Japan has offered assistant and help to Pakistan following the Balochistan earthquake, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured.
Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori on Friday expressed condolences and sorrow with the government and people of Balochistan affected by the earthquake. In a message, he conveyed heartfelt grief and sympathies to those affected by the natural disaster.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the dreadful disaster. We are always ready to extend help and assistance to Pakistan in the time of natural disasters and calamities,” he said. The ambassador prayed for the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured.
