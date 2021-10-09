 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Rickshaw manufacturers body conveys concern to Elahi

National
October 09, 2021

LAHORE: Rickshaw Manufacturers Association President Mian Asad Hameed called on Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Governor’s House and apprised him of the problems facing the industry.

Pervaiz Elahi said rickshaws were for the poor and they were operated not only in cities but also in villages. Increasing the manufacturing fee from Rs10,000 to Rs1 million will increase unemployment. He said that the government should immediately withdraw the increase. The Punjab acting governor said rickshaws were the biggest source of employment for the working class and use of rickshaws was high in cities and especially in rural areas due to lack of employment opportunities. He said that instead of providing employment to the poor, employment was being snatched from them.

