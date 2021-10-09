Star-studded Lux Style Awards today

KARACHI: A star-studded Lux Style Awards will be staged on Saturday (today) in collaboration with Geo in Karachi.

Prominent actors, writers, directors, artists and professionals from fashion and showbiz industry will participate in the prestigious award show. Famous actors from across the country have started arriving for the Lux Style Awards. Many of the showbiz stars, singers, musicians and hosts were busy conducting rehearsals in the last couple of days to entertain and enthrall the audience with their flawless performance.

The Seventh Sky Entertainment production house has won 16 nominations, while Geo TV has pocketed 25 nominations in the biggest awards show of Pakistan. They will be conferred in different categories, including best drama, best drama director, best writer, best actor, best actress, best emerging talent and the best original soundtrack. They will be given on the basis of highest number of votes cast by people through online voting.