Fazl to meet Shehbaz, discuss PDM strategy

LAHORE: President of opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl(JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit.

He is expected to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif and discuss political situation in the country as well as the future strategy of the opposition alliance in the wake of the Pandora Papers emergence and the government hasty move to bring amendments to the NAB Ordinance. He is also scheduled to visit the residence of party leader and noted poet Salman Ali Gilani on Saturday (today) to inquire about his health.