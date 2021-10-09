 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Regular classes in schools

Lahore
October 09, 2021

LAHORE:All public and private sector schools across Punjab will start regular classes from October 11 (Monday). Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas made the announcement on social media in this regard. Earlier, schools were following alternate day classes schedule for 50 percent students on each day.

