Regular classes in schools

Genocide of Muslims in India condemned LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said genocide of Muslims of India is the “real objective of...

Emergency management system praised LAHORE:A delegation comprising of 21 members from Alkidamt Foundation headed by Ikram-Ul-Haq Subhani, Foundation...

Initiative launched to collect things for children’s happiness LAHORE:Sometimes small things bring big smile - that can be seen and felt. Arundhati Roy rose to prominence with her...

UHS, PKLI&RC to collaborate in health sector LAHORE:University of Health Sciences and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre will collaborate...

Jang Economic Session: Pandora Papers sensationalised more in Pakistan, say experts LAHORE:Pandora Papers were made more sensationalised in Pakistan while $250 million capital was taken out of the...