Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque stirs anger

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli judge’s conclusion this week that "quiet" Jewish prayer should be allowed at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound has stirred outrage among Palestinians and the Muslim world. Jews refer to the site as the Temple Mount, referencing two temples said to have stood there in antiquity. Al-Aqsa is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, falling within Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, but administered by the Waqf Islamic affairs council.