New Zealand confirms it is in talks with PCB

KARACHI: The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed it is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reschedule the recently abandoned One-Day International and Twenty20 International series.

"New Zealand Cricket is back in discussions about reigniting their postponed tour to Pakistan," says a report in NZ Herald. The NZC has confirmed that talks are under way between chief executive David White and his counterpart in the PCB. However, the report said that both sides are open to the possibility of the Black Caps returning before the end of the current future tours programme cycle in 2023.

A day earlier, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had revealed that the NZC has contacted them regarding the rescheduling of the home series against Pakistan and "good news will be announced within a week". Speaking before the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on different aspects and future goals set up for Pakistan cricket, Raja had said: “The PCB may put forward its terms before the NZC by choosing the month of November in 2022 for the rescheduling of the recently postponed series.”

The New Zealand cricket team, last month, backed out of the much-awaited Pakistan tour, citing a “security alert” from their government. The Pakistani authorities had assured the NZC of complete security but the Black Caps insisted on abandoning the series.