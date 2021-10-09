Bulgarian ambassador visits NUML

Islamabad: Ambassador of Bulgaria Irena Gancheva visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad and met with Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar in his office.
The Rector NUML welcomed the honourable guest and briefed her about various curricular and co-curricular activities conducted at the NUML. The issues of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation in education exchange programmes for the faculty and students were discussed.
The ambassador appreciated the role of NUML for providing quality education and thanked Rector for his time and hospitality.
